Boeing crash may have been caused by bird strike - WSJ

Boeing (NYSE:BA) +2.4% pre-market after WSJ reports that U.S. aviation authorities believe the Ethiopian Airlines crash may have been triggered by a bird strike.

Four weeks after faulty sensor data led to the 737 MAX jet crash in Indonesia last year, a high-ranking Boeing exec raised and then dismissed the possibility of a bird collision triggering a similar sequence of events that could cause a second accident, but U.S. aviation authorities increasingly believe that a version of that scenario may have caused the Ethiopian Airlines crash nearly four months later, according to the report.

Ethiopian authorities disagree with that view but have not provided any specifics to support their conclusion.