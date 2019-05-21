Retailers to face Egyptian cotton lawsuit

A lawsuit against Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) on 100% Egyptian cotton linen products will move forward following a ruling by the judge in the case.

U.S. District Judge Vincent Briccetti did dismiss fraud claims against the retailers because there was no "strong inference of fraudulent intent" on their part.

The cotton in question was sold under the Fieldcrest, Royal Velvet, Better Homes and Gardens, Canopy, Crowning Touch and Perfect Touch brands.

Source: Reuters Morning Call