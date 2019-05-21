Southwest gains after blockbuster Boeing bird strike report

Shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) are on watch after The Wall Street Journal reports that U.S. aviation authorities believe a bird collision may have caused the Ethiopian Airlines crash

U.S. government and industry safety experts have both said information downloaded from black box flight-data recorders "points strongly" to a sensor that was sheared off or otherwise rendered inoperable shortly after takeoff. Ethiopian authorities disagree with the assessment.

Southwest said it lost ~$150M in revenue during Q1 due to the Boeing Max 8 groundings and some other one-time issues.