Toyota threads the needle amid U.S.-China trade battle

Toyota (NYSE:TM) is establishing a green-tech research institute with Tsinghua University in China and providing fuel-cell technology for Foton buses.

The moves in China by the Japanese automaker follow significant investments in the U.S. as execs look to strike a fine balance between investments in China and the U.S.

Reuters notes that Toyota takes a different approach to its investments in the two regions by making splashy announcements in the U.S. (to keep the White House happy) and no formal disclosures in China (to keep Beijing happy).