Array Bio down 5% premarket on uneven results for Braftovi/Mektovi in CRC

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) slips 5% premarket on robust volume despite announcing positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the combination of BRAFTOVI (encorafenib), MEKTOVI (binimetinib) and Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) ERBITUX (cetuximab) (BRAFTOVI Triplet) in patients with BRAFV600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) following one or two prior lines of treatment.

The study met both primary endpoints of objective response rate (ORR) and overall survival (OS) compared to Erbitux plus irinotecan-containing regimens (Control). Specifically, the ORR for the Triplet was 26.1% versus 1.9% for Control (p<0.0001) while median OS was 9.0 months compared to 5.4 months (p<0.0001).

The first "wrinkle" in the data appears to be the number of randomized patients used, 331 for ORR and 665 for OS. The company says future analyses will assess ORR on the total population and OS with longer follow-up.

Another interesting point is the performance of the combination of BRAFTOVI and Erbitux (BRAFTOVI Doublet), also showing statistically significant improvements in ORR and OS compared to Control (20.4% vs. 1.9% and 8.4 months vs. 5.4 months, respectively).

There was not a statistically significant separation between BRAFTOVI Triplet and BRAFTOVI Doublet, however.

Management is currently hosting a conference call to discuss the data.