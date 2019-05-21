Vale mining dam may have 15% chance of bursting, official says

Vale's (NYSE:VALE) tailings dam at the Gongo Soco iron ore mine in Brazil's Minas Gerais has as much as a 15% chance of rupturing, the state's environment secretary says.

The dam is ~40 miles from Brumadinho, where the tailings dam collapse in January unleashed a flood of toxic mud that killed at least 240 people; Vale said last week that the dam was at risk of bursting.

Also, Vale has suspended freight transport on part of its Vitoria-Minas railroad as a precaution against the risk of a breach at the Gongo Soco dam.