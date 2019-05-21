Front Yard to explore alternatives; shares +7.1%

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) jumps 7.1% in premarket trading after agreeing to add two directors to its board and form a board committee to explore alternatives as part of a settlement with activist investor Snow Park Capital Partners.

Agrees to name Leland Abrams and Lazar Nikolic to the board; concurrently, David B. Reiner will retire from the board.

The board will form a committee, including Abrams and Nikolic, to review alternatives including the potential internalization of the asset management function, potential termination of asset management agreement with Altisource Asset Management, the potential sale of the company.

Snow Park agrees to withdraw from the proxy contest and agrees to customary standstill provisions.

