Nigeria's Trans Forcados pipeline closed after fire, Shell says

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says Nigeria's Trans Forcados pipeline remains closed after a fire broke out during the weekend, but no force majeure has been declared.

The pipeline is the major trunk line within the Forcados pipeline system, which is the second largest network in the Niger Delta and transports oil, water and associated gas from fields in the western delta to the Forcados oil terminal, which has an oil export capacity of 400K bbl/day.

Shell manages the crude export terminal, while Heritage Energy operates the pipeline.