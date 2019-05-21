Uber 'once in generation company' - Susquehanna

Susquehanna starts Uber (NYSE:UBER) at Neutral with a $42 price target.

Analyst Shyam Patil calls Uber "a once in a generation company with a massive opportunity to revolutionize transportation and logistics” but is concerned with the decelerating growth over the past several quarters.

Key quote: “Bookings growth has slowed from the high 50s% y/y in 1Q18 to mid 30s% y/y in 1Q19, while adjusted revenue growth has slowed even more drastically from 85% to 14% over the same period.”

Patil calls the recent trends surprising considering the sheer scale of the TAM.

Uber shares are up 0.9% pre-market to $41.97.

