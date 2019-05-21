BAML sees Deckers running to new high

Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades Deckers Outdoors (NYSE:DECK) to a Buy rating after having it set at Neutral.

"We expect double-digit average EPS growth over the next two years supported by: roughly $250mm of annual buybacks funded by free cash flow (adding 4% to EPS), low-to-mid single digit revenue growth led by HOKA and SG&A leverage from cost reduction initiatives," writes analyst Rafe Jadrosich.

HOKA sales are forecast to grow 40% in FY19 off new product launches and market share gains in the running specialty channel. "We believe HOKA has meaningful incremental distribution opportunity," note Jadrosich and team.

BAML assigns a price objective of $180 on Deckers.= vs, the 52-week high of $159.75.