Airbus maintains delivery goals

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) is sticking to its 2019 delivery goals of 880-890 aircraft as it makes progress in resolving industrial problems at its Hamburg single-aisle jet plant.

The French planemaker has eliminated many delays compared to 2018, but has room to do more in making deliveries run more evenly over the year, COO Michael Schoellhorn told a media event.

Airbus will also review in the second half of the year whether to raise A320-family output beyond a current target of 63 per month (possibly to 71/month).