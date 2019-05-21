Qorvo cuts Q1 outlook on Huawei ban; QRVO +5.6%

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) lowers its Q1 revenue outlook from $780M to $800M to $730M to $750M while EPS drops from $1.30 at the midpoint to $1.15.

Gross margin narrows to the upper end of the previous 45% to 45.5% range.

For Q2, QRVO is currently predicting no sales to Huawei, which would lead to flat revenue growth on the quarter.

The company isn't updating its FY20 due to the uncertainty of the situation.

Last week, Mizuho named Qorvo among its list of impacted companies and said QRVO had a 10% to 15%+ exposure to Huawei as a customer.

Qorvo shares are up 5.6%.

