Eaton Vance +5.7% as Q2 EPS flies past consensus

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) surges 5.7% after turning in better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results fueled by strong market returns and continued net inflows.

Q2 adjusted EPS of 89 cents beat the average analyst estimate of 76 cents, and advanced from 77 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 consolidated net inflows of $4.6B compares with $4.4B in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding exposure management mandates, Eaton Vance's annualized internal growth rate in managed assets was 3% in Q2 2019 vs. 2% in Q1 2019 and 9% in Q2 2018.

Consolidated assets under management of $469.9B at April 30, 2019 rose 6% from $444.7B on Jan. 31, 2019; market appreciation accounted for $20.7B of the increase.

Q2 revenue of $411.9M slipped from $412.7M in Q2 2018; compares with consensus estimate of $411.4M.

