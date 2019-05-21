Iridium extends DISA deal as they work new long-term pact

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is up 1.8% out of the open after announcing that it's entered a second short-term extension of a contract with the Defense Information Systems Agency.

The extension of the Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services deal will enable work to finalize terms on a new long-term contract.

It provides for the government to pay Iridium $8.45M for a one-month period, during which the company expects to have sealed the new deal.

Iridium expects the new agreement will be a five-year contract with revenues in all years greater than the final year of the existing EMSS contract.