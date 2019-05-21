Stein Mart rockets on Amazon lockers deal

Stein Mart (SMRT +29.4% ) says it will install Amazon Hub Lockers in about 200 of its stores spread across 28 states.

The retailer says that during checkout customers will select an Amazon Locker at the nearest Stein Mart as their shipping address. Once their package is ready for pickup, customers will receive an e-mail along with a barcode that they’ll use to pick up their package during store hours at the self-service locker.

The Stein Mart lockers initiative is due to begin in June.

Those buying SMRT on the news may want to have a look at Kohl's. Shares are down 13% this morning after a disappointing Q1 report. The Amazon return program may not be working as hoped.

Source: Press Release