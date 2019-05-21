Clovis up 2% on Rubraca outcomes data

Clovis Oncology (CLVS +2% ) perks up on light volume in early trade in reaction to patient-centered outcomes data from the Phase 3 ARIEL3 study of Rubraca (rucaparib) for the maintenance treatment of ovarian cancer. The results were presented at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA.

Patients receiving Rubraca experienced longer periods of quality-adjusted time without clinically relevant symptoms compared to the control group.

The FDA approved Rubraca in December 2016 for advanced ovarian cancer and in April 2018 for the maintenance treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer.