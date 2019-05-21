Toll Brothers adds Atlanta based Sharp Residential

Toll Brothers (TOL +1.2% ) acquires Sharp Residential, one of the largest private home building companies in Atlanta, for an undisclosed cash consideration.

The acquisition will help TOL expand into the Atlanta, Georgia market.

Sharp Residential focuses primarily on the area’s northern suburbs with homes ranging from first-time to luxury at price points from ~$300,000s to $900,000s; the Company has ~$65M in backlog with 125 homes with an average price of $520,000.

Including the existing backlog, Toll Brothers acquired approximately 900 lots owned and controlled in the Atlanta MSA.