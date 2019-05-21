Tech stocks lead market bounce as U.S. eases Huawei restrictions

Stocks rebound at the open, led by tech stocks, after the U.S. eases restrictions on Huawei, granting U.S. companies 90-day licenses to work with the Chinese firm with limitations; Dow +0.6% , S&P +0.7% , Nasdaq +0.9% .

Despite the absence of planned trade talks, investors are taking the news as an opportunity to buy the dip.

European markets also are higher, with Germany's DAX +0.9% , France's CAC +0.5% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.1% but China's Shanghai Composite +1.2% .

In the U.S., Home Depot ( -1.1% ) trades lower after beating earnings estimates but saying above-consensus FY 2020 revenue guidance does not include the recent 25% tariff hike, while Boeing ( +1.3% ) rises following a WSJ report that U.S. aviation authorities increasingly believe the Ethiopian Airlines crash may have been triggered by a bird strike.

The information technology ( +1.1% ), industrials ( +1% ) and materials ( +0.8% ) are the early leaders among the S&P 500 sectors, while consumer staples (flat) lags the broader market.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield up a basis point to 2.23% and the 10-year yield flat at 2.42%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 98.09.

WTI crude oil -0.4% to $62.99/bbl.

Still ahead: existing home sales