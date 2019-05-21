Tech stocks lead market bounce as U.S. eases Huawei restrictions

Stocks rebound at the open, led by tech stocks, after the U.S. eases restrictions on Huawei, granting U.S. companies 90-day licenses to work with the Chinese firm with limitations; Dow +0.6%, S&P +0.7%, Nasdaq +0.9%.
Despite the absence of planned trade talks, investors are taking the news as an opportunity to buy the dip.
European markets also are higher, with Germany's DAX +0.9%, France's CAC +0.5% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.4%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.1% but China's Shanghai Composite +1.2%.
In the U.S., Home Depot (-1.1%) trades lower after beating earnings estimates but saying above-consensus FY 2020 revenue guidance does not include the recent 25% tariff hike, while Boeing (+1.3%) rises following a WSJ report that U.S. aviation authorities increasingly believe the Ethiopian Airlines crash may have been triggered by a bird strike.
The information technology (+1.1%), industrials (+1%) and materials (+0.8%) are the early leaders among the S&P 500 sectors, while consumer staples (flat) lags the broader market.
U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield up a basis point to 2.23% and the 10-year yield flat at 2.42%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 98.09.
WTI crude oil -0.4% to $62.99/bbl.
Still ahead: existing home sales
