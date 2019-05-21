Wedbush sticks with Activision amid 'CoD' friction

Wedbush is sticking up for Activision Blizzard (ATVI +0.6% ) in the wake of reports of friction in its cash-cow Call of Duty franchise.

Worries about the prospect of developer Treyarch taking the reins from Sledgehammer and Raven studios on short notice are misplaced, Michael Pachter says, defending Treyarch's stewardship of its versions for more than 10 years now.

A weekend Kotaku report had pointed to arguments between Sledgehammer and Raven and indicated those studios may now be taking a support role in a new installment of Call of Duty: Black Ops.

Pachter has an Outperform rating and a $56 price target, implying 28% upside.