Gogo, ForeFlight team on GPS information for app

Gogo (GOGO +1.6% ) Business Aviation and ForeFlight have partnered to get GPS location information into ForeFlight's iOS app for business aviation.

Flight location information is usually provided on aircraft via a separate GPS system with onboard hardware and antennas, but the new partnership means ForeFlight can deliver that info via Wi-Fi using a Gogo AVANCE system or ATG 4000/5000.

That means aircraft don't have to be taken out of service to install new GPS equipment, and it can operate more efficiently, Gogo says.