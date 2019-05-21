OnDeck's caution is no `canary in a coal mine,' JMP says

OnDeck Capital's (ONDK +1.5% ) disappointing outlook in its Q1 earnings doesn't jibe with that of other subprime lenders, who "generally painted a portrait of stable underwriting, recoveries, and payment trends," JMP analyst David Scharf writes in a note.

JMP held calls with Enova International (ENVA +1.1% ) and Kabbage and pored over results and trends at Square's (SQ +1.5% ) Square Capital product and PayPal's (PYPL +0.3% ) merchant financing offerings.

OnDeck's caution appears to be company-specific, Scharf writes, noting underperforming 2018 vintage; found no corraboration for OnDeck's view that competition heated up since late last year or cooling of small business optimism.

Previously: OnDeck -9.8% on dimmer 2019 revenue outlook, disappointing Q1 (May. 02 2019)