Theravance Bio's TD-1473 shows encouraging action in early-stage UC study

Results from an exploratory Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating Theravance Biopharma's (TBPH +2% ) TD-1473 in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) showed encouraging effects with a favorable safety profile. The data were presented at Digestive Disease Week in San Diego.

Numerically higher response and mucosal healing rates compared to control were observed after four weeks of treatment, as were the rates of endoscopy and rectal bleeding improvement.

On the safety front, TD-1473 was generally well-tolerated with no serious treatment-related adverse events reported. There were two hospitalizations for UC exacerbations but neither was determined to be related to the study drug.

TD-1473 is an orally available gut-selective pan-JAK inhibitor designed to act locally at the site of inflammation in the intestinal wall, thereby minimizing systemic exposure.