Fairfax Financial names interim CFO after CFO's death

Fairfax Financial Holdings' (OTCPK:FRFHF +1.1% ) chief financial officer, David Bonham, died suddenly this past weekend.

The company has named John Varnell, vice president of corporate development to serve as interim CFO; Varnell previously served as Fairfax CFO on two occasions as well as CFO of Northbridge Financial and Fairfax India Holdings.

“Dave was incredibly bright and disciplined as our CFO, and we will all miss his sense of humour, quick wit and caring nature. We extend our deepest sympathies to Dave’s family," said Fairfax Chairman and CEO Prem Watsa.