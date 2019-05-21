More on Daqo Q1 earnings

Polysilicon manufacturer Daqo New Energy (DQ +14.6% ) says that despite lower average selling prices it was able to remain profitable in Q1 as a result of low cost and high mix of mono-grade polysilicon products.

During the quarter, reported new records for quarterly production volume of 8,764 MT and sold 8,450 MT of polysilicon.

The company was able to reduce total production cost and cash cost to $7.42/kg and $6.20/kg, respectively.

Average ASP fell to $9.55/kg Q1, from $9.69/kg in Q4.

Also reported rising Q/Q revenue to $81.2M up 7% with gross margin almost flat at ~22%, but experienced a big hit in net income that was down from $11.5M to $6.6M.

EBITDA margin was 24.6%, compared to 39.1% in Q4 and 50.8% in Q1 2018.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $48.5M compared to $22M last year.

However, despite the latest stage of Daqo’s production ramp up being ahead of schedule, the company revised down the output and sales figures expected in Q2 as a debottlenecking process aimed at adding another 5,000 MT of annual poly capacity is carried out.

Daqo now expects to produce 7,200-7,400 MT, as compared to 7,600-7,800 previously.

Also, the company expects production costs to rebound to $8-8.50/kg during a debottlenecking exercise.

Once the facilities are fully ramped up in June, the company anticipates annual production capacity to reach 35,000 MT and production costs to return

