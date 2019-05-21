BP shareholders back greater climate disclosure but reject hard targets

BP (BP +0.5% ) shareholders overwhelmingly approve a climate proposal backed by the company which calls for improved disclosure about how its business aligns with the 2015 Paris climate agreement, but a second resolution demanding hard targets for emissions garnered just 8% support.

The second resolution, filed by activist group Follow This, called on BP to set hard targets not just on its own emissions but those of its consumers, such as those who use its gasoline and diesel; rival Royal Dutch Shell has committed to including consumer emissions into its targets, but BP said such consumption is outside its control.

BP says its strategy is "consistent" with Paris climate targets, while environmental activists at today's annual shareholder meeting in Aberdeen questioned how the company could be aligned with the Paris commitments and still focus on increasing oil and gas production.

Protesters disrupted the shareholder meeting, shouting "this is a crime scene," a day after Greenpeace protesters blockaded the entrance BP's London headquarters.