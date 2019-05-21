Vanguard launches its first actively managed ESG fund

Known for the passive index funds it pioneered, Vanguard now starts the subscription period for its first actively managed environmental, social, and governance fund, Global ESG Select Stock Fund (VEIGX).

The fund is expected to start trading on June 4, 2019.

Wellington Management LLP, the fund's advisor, will focus on long-term returns and controlling risks by focusing on ESG practices that can materially affect shareholder returns.

The firm will select about 40 companies that demonstrate exemplary, long-standing ESG practices, strong business fundamentals, and prudent capital allocation.

Expense ratio expected to be 0.45% for Admiral shares (minimum initial investment of $50,000) and 0.55% for Investor shares (minimum initial investment of $3,000).

