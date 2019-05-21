Apple cut on Q3 downside in China - Lynx

Lynx Equity Strategies says Apple's (AAPL +2.1% ) Q3 guidance is at risk in China with citizens reading to back Huawei after the U.S. ban and iPhone demand exhaustion.

The firm thinks the Huawei blacklist will delay the 5G rollout in China, pushing back a potential 5G iPhone release in the region.

Lynx says Apple's upside guidance was due to Chinese carriers taking in iPhone inventory and pulling forward September sales. With the trade war escalation, Apple might have to cut back on sell-in to China Mobile.

Lynx lowers its Apple price target from $185 to $165.