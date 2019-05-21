Dycom Industries up 15% post Q1 earnings beats; provides Q2 guidance

Dycom Industries (DY +15.5% ) reports Q1 contract revenue growth of 14% Y/Y to $833.74M, and +15.8% Y/Y on organic basis.

Contract revenues from that acquired business were $6.1M (+5.2% Y/Y); and Contract revenues from storm restoration services were $4.7M (-68.2% Y/Y).

Adj. EBITDA was $73.65M; and margin declined by 124 bps to 8.8%.

G&A expenses were $58.62M a decrease of 5.9% Y/Y.

Q2 Outlook: Contract revenues $835M to $885M; EPS $0.59 to $0.81; and Adj. EPS $0.70 to $0.92.

