Abeona on go with study of gene therapy for CLN1 disease

The FDA has signed off on Abeona Therapeutics' (ABEO +1.8% ) IND seeking approval to commence a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating gene therapy candidate AB-202 for the treatment of CLN1 disease, a rare inherited disorder that primarily affects the central nervous system (CNS) caused by mutations in the PPT1 gene. Sufferers experience decreased muscle tone and intellectual and motor disability due to loss of brain tissue.

AB-202 is designed to deliver a functional copy of PPT1 to CNS cells in a single administration.