Lynas to move rare earths processing to Australia from Malaysia

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF +18.4% ) says it will relocate its controversial processing plant from Malaysia to one of two preferred sites in Western Australia.

The rare earths miner says its A$500M (US$346M) plan aims to boost production, appease Malaysian regulators and fend off takeover attempts.

Lynas CEO Amanda Lacaze says moving the cracking and leaching operations from Malaysia to near Mt Weld or Kalgoorlie in Western Australia also would help the company ramp up its production of neodymium and praseodymium oxide to meet and profit from expected demand growth.

The company's Malaysian operating license is up for renewal in September, but tough new conditions recently imposed by the government sparked concerns about potentially losing the license to operate.