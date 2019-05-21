Pure Gold Mining commences trading on LSE

Canadian Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF -3.6% ) has begun trading on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker PUR.

European investors had already shown interest in Pure Gold and its Madsen gold project, due to the high-grade nature of the orebody, low projected capital cost, short 13-month construction period, and location.

Pure Gold is advancing its Madsen gold project in the prolific Red Lake district of Northwestern Ontario, with estimated life of just over 12 years

At peak production, the mine is expected to yield ~125,000 ounces of gold with average annual production in years three through seven of ~102,000 ounces.