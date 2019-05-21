Vestas takes aim at cheaper U.S. wind power with new turbine - Reuters

Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY +3.9% ) launches a wind turbine targeting the U.S. market, aiming to simplify how they are built and to cut costs further.

Vestas says the new turbine, called V138-3.0 MW, is based on the EnVentus platform which the company presented this year and is built on a modular design to enable more customized turbines to be produced without expanding the number of components.

The turbine with its 138-meter rotor diameter has the industry's largest swept area, a crucial measure for how much energy can be harnessed, for a turbine with a tip height under 500 ft., which is often a requirement in the U.S.

Vestas expects 30%-plus additional annual energy production from the new turbine compared to the older V120-2.2 MW turbine, CTO Anders Vedel tells Reuters.