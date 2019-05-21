More on Nordson's Q2 results

Nordson (NDSN +2.4% ) reported Q2 sales of $551.12M a decline of 0.5% Y/Y, included an increase of 3 % organic volume, and a decrease related to the unfavorable effects of currency translation.

Segment sales: Adhesive dispensing systems $236.72M (-0.9% Y/Y); Advanced technology systems $249.29M (-0.6% Y/Y); and Industrial coating systems $65.1M (+1.6% Y/Y).

Sales by geographic region: United States $190.7M (+6.6% Y/Y); Americas $43.68M (12.1% Y/Y); Europe $149.52M (-3.4% Y/Y); Japan $30.03M (-9.1% Y/Y); and Asia Pacific $137.18M (-7.4% Y/Y).

Q2 Operating margin improved by 11 bps to 23.4%.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA $156.07M (-2.4% Y/Y); and margin declined by 56 bps to 28.3%.

Q2 SG&A expenses were $172.63M (-3.1% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 31.3% down by 85 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $105.06M, as compared to $103.03M a year ago.

Adj. Free cash flow before dividends was $93.31M, compared to $88.67M a year ago.

Backlog was $436M a decrease of -2% Y/Y.

FY19 Guidance: Organic sales growth expected in low single digits; operating and EBITDA margin expected to improve by 100 bps; capex ~$50M; and effective tax rate ~23%.

