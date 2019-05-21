Anadarko '(in)digestion' prompts Occidental downgrade at Wells Fargo

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform with a $56 price target, cut from $75, at Wells Fargo as "Anadarko (in)digestion begins."

Wells believes the merger delivers modest and more manageable production growth, declining capital intensity with time and likely a lesser corporate annual decline rate, while EBITDA and cash flow accretion should occur along with an improved free cash flow yield.

But the acquisition also adds "significant EPS dilution," substantial leverage metrics, reduced returns on equity and capital employed and lower dividend payout to common shareholders as a percentage of EBITDA, the firm says.

OXY currently has a Sell-side average rating of Hold and Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Neutral.