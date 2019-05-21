Arthur J. Gallagher acquires minority stake in Edelweiss Insurance Brokers Limited

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG +0.8% ) has purchased a minority stake in Edelweiss Insurance Brokers Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Edelweiss Group (India) for undisclosed terms.

The deal is subject to approval by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

"EIBL presents an exciting opportunity to expand Gallagher's commercial insurance footprint in India, in keeping with our growth strategy to invest in market-leading businesses that broaden our specialist capabilities and diversify our geographic presence," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO.