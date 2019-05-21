Sempra's Cameron LNG cleared to ship test cargoes

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission gives Sempra Energy's (SRE +1.5% ) Cameron LNG plant permission to begin exporting liquefied natural gas cargoes from the Louisiana terminal.

While production from the plant will be dedicated toward fulfilling long-term contracts with customers in Europe and Asia, the LNG produced during the weeks-long startup process can be sold on the global spot market.

Once all three production units at the facility are in operation, Cameron LNG will be able to make nearly 12M mt/year of LNG, or ~1.7B cf/day.

The order comes less than week after Pres. Trump visited the facility to talk about how the LNG industry is creating jobs and boosting exports.