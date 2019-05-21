Chinese video market near peak, warns Tencent

The head of Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) video streaming business says it took the operation a year to expand its user base from 43M to 82M, but the growth has slowed to the point only 7M were added in the past six months.

Sun Zhonghuai attributes the slowdown to China's video market nearing its peak.

The growth rate of ad sales in 2019 on China's video platforms is expected to decrease to 19% from 37%, according to eMarketer data.

Ad revenue played a major role in pulling Tencent out of last year's financial tailspin, which was caused by a continuing regulatory crackdown on game content and licenses. In Q1 2019, online ads contributed about 16% of Tencent's total revenue.