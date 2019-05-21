Abbott's tricuspid valve repair device shows positive effect in study

Results from a study called TRILUMINATE evaluating Abbott's (ABT +0.7% ) minimally invasive tricuspid valve repair system in 85 patients with symptomatic moderate (or greater) tricuspid regurgitation (TR) showed a treatment benefit. The data were presented at EuroPCR in Paris.

At day 30 post-procedure, 86.6% of patients experienced improvement in TR severity of at least one grade. 80.5% of patients were categorized as NYHA class I or II (mild symptoms) compared to 25.6% at baseline.

Follow-up will continue at various time points up to three years.

The company says there are no approved non-surgical minimally invasive treatments for people with moderate/severe TR. Surgery is the only definitive intervention but is rarely performed due to the high morbidity/mortality risk.