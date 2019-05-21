Gazprom Neft reports increase in Q1 revenues

Gazprom Neft (OTCQX:GZPFY) posts a rise in Q1 net income to RUB107.9B as compared to ~RUB70B last year

Revenue increased ~13% Y/Y to RUB586.4Bm driven by higher oil sales and favourable prices.

Adjusted EBITDA grew ~27% to RUB197.7B.

Hydrocarbon production, including Gazprom Neft’s share in joint ventures, rose 4.7% to 23.3 MToe on higher production levels at new fields together with a greater ownership interest in Arktikgas

Refining volumes at Gazprom Neft’s own and joint-venture refining assets amounted to ~10M tonnes, effectively flat Y/Y

Sales of oil products via premium channels reached ~6M tonnes and total sales of Gazprom Neft aviation fuels rose by 4.5% to 700,000 tonnes.

Higher operating profit and the positive impact of changes to working capital resulted double operating cash flow to RUB168.6B, and free cash flow reached to RUB91B.

Net debt to EBITDA ratio stood at 0.59x

Previously: PJSC Gazprom Neft reports Q1 results (May 21)