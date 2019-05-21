Nokia updates on 5G approach at annual meeting

Commenting on the 5G market at Nokia's (NOK +0.6% ) annual meeting, CEO Rajeev Suri says "5G is not the future anymore. It is here, and Nokia is leading it."

"We are winning deals and rolling out some of the world's first 5G networks," he continues. "We now have 37 5G commercial contracts -- 20 with named customers including T-Mobile, AT&T, STC, and Telia -- and more than half of them include wider portfolio elements that our competitors cannot match."

The company's strategy: to lead in high-performance end-to-end networks for operators, expand to select vertical markets that need high-performing secure networks, build a strong standalone software business and create new licensing opportunities.

End-to-end sales as a percentage of the pipeline are at an all-time high, the company says.