May offers customs union choice, second referendum in Brexit deal plan

In her effort to get her deal to leave the European Union passed, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May says the Parliament will have a choice over customs union arrangements and MPs will be able to vote on whether to hold a second Brexit referendum.

The British pound jumped as much as 0.6% against the U.S. dollar before May's speech to Parliament on reports that she would include those two items. Since her speech, the pound pares its gain to 0.2% .

The FTSE 100 Index closed up 0.3% on Tuesday; had risen as much as 0.8% earlier in the day.

She describes her deal as "not the final work" on the U.K.'s future relationship with the EU, but rather a "stepping stone."

However, this is May's last stab at getting a deal through. "There is now one last chance," she said.

Her new deal to go to Parliament for a vote also addresses workers' rights and environmental protections, a concession to her opponents.

Another point in her offer: The government will seek to conclude alternative arrangements to replace the Irish backstop by 2020 so that it won't have to be used, but if the backstop at the Irish border does come into force, the government will ensure that Great Britain stays aligned with Northern Ireland.

The bill will be published in the "next few days."

