Real estate lures investors as safe haven among trade war

Amid the stock market volatility fueled by the drama of U.S.-China trade negotiations, real-estate stocks and ETFs beckon investors as a relatively safe haven.

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ +0.9% ) has risen 16% YTD, outperforming the S&P 500's 13% increase during the same time period; and in the past month the ETF is up 1.3% while the S&P 500 has declined 2.2%.

U.S. real estate investment trusts are mostly focused on domestic markets, unlike such Caterpillar and Boeing, which are heavily affected by export markets, either directly or through their customers.

Also helping REITs is the expectation that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady for awhile. REITs, particularly, can be hurt when interest rates rise, due to the large amount of debt they use.

To be sure, trade effects on the domestic economy can hurt REITs in certain sectors. For example, hotel occupancy is likely to fall, and industrial REITs holding distribution centers that serve global trade may also be affected.

