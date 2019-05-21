Golar LNG Partners guides for ~1.2x DCF coverage next quarter - Mintzmyer

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP -3.2% ) is lower after releasing its Q1 results due to a coverage ratio of only ~1x, but this was already guided and expected, says SA contributor J Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge.

Coverage was lower due to seasonal offhire on the Golar Igloo FSRU, but the company has guided for distributable cash flow coverage of ~1.2x next quarter, which implies a 16% yield, according to Mintzmyer.

Mintzmyer says he is optimistic on forward prospects for GMLMP's FSRU Golar Spirit, and there have been rumors of a Nigerian project; he also believes LNG shipping rates likely will increase.

GMLP should eventually trade closer to a 10% yield once new contracts are locked in, Mintzmyer says.

Disclosure: Mintzmyer is long GMLP as well as parent Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG).