Golar LNG bounces off YTD lows after 'steady' Q1 - Mintzmyer

Golar LNG (GLNG +8.7% ) is higher after reporting "steady" Q1 results and progress on its LNG-to-Power and FLNG development initiatives, according to SA contributor J Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge.

Although GLNG shares have edged lower YTD due to weaker LNG shipping rates, Mintzmyer expects rates to surge in the coming months after having climbed ~20% over the past couple of weeks.

Mintzmyer expects significant catalysts for GLNG this fall, including a potential increase to the FLNG Hilli contract, both in volume and possibly term length.

GLNG also has made excellent progress in Brazil, with the potential for two new terminal developments along with pioneering an LNG distribution network, he says.

Disclosure: Mintzmyer is long GLNG as well as Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP).