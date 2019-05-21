Viasat gets FAA approval for Ka-band, wins GSA military contract

Viasat (VSAT -0.3% ) has gotten its Supplemental Type Certificate approval from the FAA for its Ka-band in-flight connectivity system for super midsize-cabin business jets.

The company has its first installation flying and several additional installations under way.

The high-speed connection enables multi-site videoconferencing, access to corporate VPNs and email, and high-bandwidth streaming during all stages of flight.

Also today, the company says it's been chosen by the GSA for a contract with a $450M ceiling to modernize operational capabilities for U.S. Special Operations Forces and General Purpose Forces.