Stocks hold onto gains as materials and tech lead

SA News Editor

Though there's been some wobbling, the three major U.S. stock averages hold onto solid gains in midday trading.

Tech-heavy Nasdaq rises 1.1%; the S&P 500 gains 0.8%; and the Dow improves 0.5%.

Materials (+1.4%) and IT (+1.3%) stocks lead the advance as the U.S. government grants U.S. companies 90-day licenses to work with Huawei with some restrictions.

Consumer staples (-0.3%) is the only declining sector.

Among notable movers: DowDuPont (+3.3%), Intel (+2.3%), Apple (+2.3%), Anthem (+3.3%), Coca-Cola (-0.7%).

Crude oil falls 0.3% to $62.94 per barrel.

10-year Treasury slips a little, pushing yield up almost a basis point to 2.426%.

