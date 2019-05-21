Stocks hold onto gains as materials and tech lead

Though there's been some wobbling, the three major U.S. stock averages hold onto solid gains in midday trading.

Tech-heavy Nasdaq rises 1.1% ; the S&P 500 gains 0.8% ; and the Dow improves 0.5% .

Materials ( +1.4% ) and IT ( +1.3% ) stocks lead the advance as the U.S. government grants U.S. companies 90-day licenses to work with Huawei with some restrictions.

Consumer staples ( -0.3% ) is the only declining sector.

Among notable movers: DowDuPont (+3.3%), Intel (+2.3%), Apple (+2.3%), Anthem (+3.3%), Coca-Cola (-0.7%).

Crude oil falls 0.3% to $62.94 per barrel.

10-year Treasury slips a little, pushing yield up almost a basis point to 2.426%.