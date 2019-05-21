Vedanta seeks urgent Zambia talks as court appoints liquidator

Vedanta (VEDL +0.1% ) and its Konkola Copper Mines unit say they are seeking urgent talks with Zambia's Pres. Lungu following a high court order to appoint a liquidator.

A day after Lungu announced a plan to strip KCM of its mining license and bring in new investors, Reuters reports a high court document appointed a Zambian law firm to act "as provisional liquidator" until the conclusion of the hearing of a petition, brought by the government's mining investment arm ZCCM-IH under Zambia’s corporate insolvency act; ZCCM-IH owns ~20% of KCM while VEDL owns the rest.

"Exponential rises in taxes, duties, fuel and power costs have placed an enormous and unaffordable burden on the company," VEDL says, adding the Zambian government owed it more than $180M in refunds of value added tax.