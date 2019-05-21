AMC avoids MoviePass trap

AMC Entertainment (AMC +1.4% ) trades higher after disclosing that it has +800K members in its Stubs A-List program.

B. Riley analyst Eric Wold notes that the firm is in the "profitability sweet spot" with the monthly subscription service.

"The slowdown in average membership additions per day indicates that the program is attracting more than the casual moviegoer, but not one that was likely to exploit the program," notes Wold. Of note, AMC is seeing members watch less movies per month (2.6 in March vs. 4.7) in a development that is different than what MoviePass (OTCPK:HMNY) witnessed with its program.

B. Riley has a Buy rating on AMC vs. the Sell-side average rating of Hold, Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Bullish, and Quant Rating of Neutral.

