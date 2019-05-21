AzurRx down 9% on new MS1819 SD data

Thinly traded nano cap AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX -9.3% ) is down on about 50% higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 153K shares, following its announcement of new data on candidate MS1819 SD in patients with chronic pancreatitis. Shares reversed shortly after the press release hit the wire yesterday afternoon, now down over 15% from Monday's intraday high of $2.71, in apparent "sell on the news" behavior.

The results, presented at Digestive Disease Week in San Diego, appeared positive. Patients receiving the highest dose of 2,240 mg/day experienced statistically significant improvements in fat absorption, stool consistency, bowel movements, steatorrhea (abnormal levels of fat in feces) and abdominal discomfort.

Although the Australia-based Phase 2a study was not powered for efficacy, the highest dose group showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful increases in CFA (a measure of fat malabsorption) compared to baseline.

Enrollment in an open-label Phase 2 2x2 crossover study comparing MS1819 SD to standard-of-care porcine enzyme replacement therapy should commence this summer.

A Phase 2 study, OPTION, evaluating MS1819 SD in cystic fibrosis patients, is ongoing with about half enrollment completed.

MS1819 SD is an orally available recombinant lipase derived from the yeast Yarrowia Lipolytica.