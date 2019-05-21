Google halts Huawei cut-off alongside U.S. reprieve

Google (GOOG +1.1% , GOOGL +1% ) has put the brakes on a plan to cut ties with Huawei, news that comes alongside a reprieve for the Chinese telecom equipment maker from the U.S. government.

A 90-day license will let Internet service providers and wireless carriers continue working with Huawei through Aut. 19, time they're supposed to use to source alternatives while keeping phone networks online.

Google had moved to cut off Huawei access to all but the open-source version of Android, a move that would have heavy impact on Huawei's handsets worldwide.

The Financial Times reported that Huawei was readying the launch of its own operating system in response, quoting Huawei's Tim Watkins as saying the new OS can "kick in very quickly."

Meanwhile, Huawei says it's prepared to sign "no-spy agreements" with European governments and customers to guarantee its technology won't be used for espionage, Huawei's Abraham Liu says. It's ready to "go the extra mile" to address European security concerns.